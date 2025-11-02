Left Menu

Delhi Chokes Under 'Very Poor' Air: AQI Soars to 366

Delhi's air quality deteriorated sharply, reaching 'very poor' levels with an AQI of 366. Weak winds trapped pollutants, causing several areas to register 'severe' levels above 400. The situation is expected to persist, affecting vulnerable groups. Surrounding NCR cities also reported 'very poor' air quality, intensifying pollution concerns.

Delhi's air quality plummeted over the weekend, with the AQI reaching 366, marked as 'very poor'. Weak winds contributed to the situation by trapping pollutants in the area, data from the Centre Pollution Control Board (CPCB) revealed.

PM2.5 levels soared to 189.6 micrograms per cubic meter while PM10 hit 316. Such concentrations pose serious health risks, especially to individuals with pre-existing lung and heart conditions, children, and the elderly. Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Noida, and Greater Noida also reported similarly dire air quality.

The Air Quality Early Warning System noted that low wind speeds and a ventilation index below 6,000 m²/s hampered pollutant dispersion, suggesting the air quality will likely linger in the 'very poor' category until November 4. To counter rising pollution, restrictions on certain commercial vehicles were enacted on November 1.

