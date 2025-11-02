Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Deteriorates to 'Very Poor' as Winds Trap Pollutants

Delhi’s air quality plummeted on Sunday, reaching the 'very poor' category with an AQI of 366 due to weak winds trapping pollutants. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels are high, posing health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups. Nearby regions also recorded poor air quality, exacerbated by low wind speeds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 21:36 IST
Delhi's air quality took a significant dive on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) climbing to 366, classified as 'very poor,' according to data from the Centre Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Weak winds failed to disperse pollutants, leading to elevated figures at three monitoring stations, all surpassing the 'severe' threshold of 400.

The concentration of PM2.5, fine inhalable particles, rose to 189.6 micrograms per cubic meter, while PM10 levels hit 316. This pollution can cause breathing problems, particularly for children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions such as heart or lung diseases.

In comparison, neighboring regions like Haryana's Dharuhera and Maharashtra's Bhiwandi also recorded alarming AQI figures of 434 and 376, respectively. With the air quality likely to remain poor until November 4, authorities urge residents to take precautions, especially in light of forecasted shallow fog and continued low wind speeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

