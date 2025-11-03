Left Menu

Seismic Turmoil: Recent Earthquake Activity in Afghanistan and Pakistan Region

The Afghanistan-Pakistan region, located at the juncture of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, has recently experienced a series of significant earthquakes. A recent 6.3-magnitude quake near Mazar-e Sharif led to casualties, echoing the deadly seismic activity in August. Historical data reveal a pattern of frequent earthquakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 08:36 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 08:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake recently rocked northern Afghanistan near Mazar-e Sharif, resulting in at least seven fatalities and injuring around 150 people. This event follows a catastrophic series of seismic activities in late August that claimed over 2,200 lives.

The Afghanistan-Pakistan region is no stranger to seismic disturbances. It sits at the tectonic intersection of the Indian and Eurasian plates, which contributes to frequent tremors. Recent years have seen multiple high-magnitude quakes affecting areas like the Hindu Kush, Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, and parts of Pakistan.

These recurring earthquakes not only highlight the region's geological volatility but also underscore the pressing need for robust disaster preparedness and infrastructure resilience to better endure future seismic events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

