Rescue Operation: Leopardess Saved from Indore Snare

A leopardess caught in a snare in Indore was successfully rescued by the Madhya Pradesh forest department on Monday. Officials have since registered a case against an unidentified individual in relation to the incident.

Yohan Katara, SDO of Ralamandal Sanctuary, reported that the leopardess had been ensnared in bicycle clutch wires at the base of a steep hill, located approximately 35 kilometers from the district center. The snare was perilously close to a populated area.

The leopardess, estimated to be 5 to 6 years old, sustained minor injuries while trapped. Following her rescue, she was taken to the Indore zoo for medical care and will be released into her natural habitat post-recovery. The incident has prompted an investigation under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

(With inputs from agencies.)