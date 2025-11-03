Left Menu

Building Hope: Smart Houses Rise After Kishtwar Calamity

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid the groundwork for constructing 'smart houses' in Kishtwar for families affected by a cloudburst. The initiative, supported by HRDS India, aims to rebuild 19 homes with modern, resilient designs. The project underscores a commitment to the full rehabilitation of disaster-affected communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-11-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 19:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards restoring normalcy in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid the foundation for 'smart houses' in Chisoti village. The initiative aims to rehabilitate families affected by a devastating cloudburst on August 14.

With the support of High-range Rural Development Society (HRDS India), 19 homes will be reconstructed using advanced prefabricated technology. This follows the catastrophic event that resulted in the loss of 65 lives and severe damage to infrastructure.

Addressing the local community, Sinha expressed his gratitude towards all emergency responders and assured continued efforts under Prime Minister Modi's guidance to meet the community's rehabilitation and developmental needs, including improved infrastructure and connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

