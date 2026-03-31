Asset Reconstruction Companies: Navigating Challenges and Growth

Asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) are anticipated to witness a significant rise in the recovery rates of security receipts, projected to reach around 90 percent in the next fiscal year, according to a recent report by Crisil Ratings.

Key factors driving this improvement include the effective resolution of significant stressed assets in vital infrastructure sectors such as real estate, roads, and power. The report notes that the slowdown in new acquisitions resulting from limited fresh distressed asset supply from banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) will also contribute to enhancing the recovery ratio.

Despite these positive trends, the decline in assets under management (AUM) of private ARCs, down 4 percent since fiscal 2024, presents growth challenges. The ongoing redemption of security receipts surpassing acquisitions is expected to persist. To counteract this, broadening the addressable stressed asset pool for ARCs through acquisitions from alternative financiers is suggested as a potential solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)