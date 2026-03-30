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Chancellor Merz Announces Plan for Syrian Refugee Return and Reconstruction

Chancellor Friedrich Merz discussed the role of Syrian refugees in rebuilding their country and Germany's plans to support those who wish to return. He emphasized the contributions refugees have made in Germany and outlined new joint efforts with Syria for reconstruction and migration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:51 IST
Chancellor Merz Announces Plan for Syrian Refugee Return and Reconstruction
Chancellor Friedrich Merz

Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on Monday that Syrian refugees, who were granted asylum in Germany, have a vital role in the rebuilding of Syria. Speaking alongside Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Berlin, Merz noted the significant contributions these refugees have made in Germany, despite many expressing a desire to return home.

The German coalition government, which took power last year, has implemented stricter asylum policies amid rising support for the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party. Merz emphasized Germany's commitment to aiding Syria's reconstruction efforts by working closely with the Damascus government to assist refugees wishing to return.

Merz revealed the development of an ambitious joint work program focused on reconstruction and return, currently in progress. Syrian President al-Sharaa expressed gratitude for Germany's support during the civil war and highlighted ongoing efforts to create a model of circular migration, enabling Syrian talents to aid their country's rebuilding process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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