Prince William Champions Amazon Defenders in Brazil

Prince William is set to unveil a groundbreaking initiative in Brazil aimed at bolstering support for Indigenous communities and environmental activists. These groups face increasing threats while defending the Amazon rainforest, a critical global ecosystem.

During his visit to Rio de Janeiro, Prince William emphasized the importance of standing with those protecting the environment, amidst shifting attention from royal scandals to vital causes. His initiative expands on a financial package from last year that benefits African rangers.

The United for Wildlife foundation highlighted the perilous conditions faced by thousands of environmental advocates. Details of the Brazil initiative will be shared during William's upcoming speech at the United for Wildlife summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)