Prince William Champions Amazon Defenders in Brazil

Prince William will unveil a new initiative supporting Indigenous communities and environmental activists in Brazil's Amazon. This effort builds upon a prior project offering insurance to African rangers. His Brazil visit emphasizes royal causes over recent scandals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-11-2025 05:32 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 05:32 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prince William is set to unveil a groundbreaking initiative in Brazil aimed at bolstering support for Indigenous communities and environmental activists. These groups face increasing threats while defending the Amazon rainforest, a critical global ecosystem.

During his visit to Rio de Janeiro, Prince William emphasized the importance of standing with those protecting the environment, amidst shifting attention from royal scandals to vital causes. His initiative expands on a financial package from last year that benefits African rangers.

The United for Wildlife foundation highlighted the perilous conditions faced by thousands of environmental advocates. Details of the Brazil initiative will be shared during William's upcoming speech at the United for Wildlife summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

