Typhoon Kalmaegi Strikes: Devastation and Displacement in the Philippines

Typhoon Kalmaegi, locally named Tino, hit the central Philippines, causing one fatality and forcing tens of thousands to evacuate. With winds up to 205 kph, the storm brought widespread flooding. Forecasters warn of continued typhoon strength and dangerous storm surges as Kalmaegi moves across the Visayas region.

Typhoon Kalmaegi hit the central Philippines on Tuesday, leaving one person dead and displacing tens of thousands. The national disaster agency reported widespread flooding and destruction as residents scrambled to evacuate.

Homes in Talisay City and Cebu City were seen submerged, with PAGASA keeping a close eye on the storm's intensity. Despite some weakening over Visayas, Kalmaegi is expected to maintain its typhoon strength.

The Philippines braces for further impact as flights are cancelled and a high risk of storm surges looms, highlighting the country's vulnerability to frequent storms.

