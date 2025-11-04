Left Menu

Typhoon Kalmaegi Ravages the Philippines: A Tale of Destruction and Resilience

Typhoon Kalmaegi has wreaked havoc across the central Philippines, claiming at least two lives, causing widespread flooding, and displacing tens of thousands. The storm, with sustained winds of 140 kph, has led to power outages and damage in various provinces as residents continue to brace for its impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 04-11-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 10:53 IST
Typhoon Kalmaegi Ravages the Philippines: A Tale of Destruction and Resilience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Typhoon Kalmaegi unleashed chaos across central Philippines, leaving a wave of destruction in its path. At least two fatalities have been confirmed, including one individual who drowned in Southern Leyte's floodwaters and another struck by a falling tree in Bohol, as officials continue assessing the devastation.

The typhoon hit Bacolod with winds reaching 140 kph, triggering flash floods that stranded residents on roofs and submerged vehicles. In Cebu, the Philippine Red Cross reported rising waters trapping inhabitants and making rescue operations challenging amid debris-clogged streets.

Anticipating the typhoon's landfall, over 150,000 residents sought refuge on safer grounds, with authorities bracing for torrential rains and destructive winds. The storm has halted interisland transportation, leaving thousands stranded at ports and causing widespread flight cancellations, showcasing the archipelago's vulnerability to natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025