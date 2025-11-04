Typhoon Kalmaegi Ravages the Philippines: A Tale of Destruction and Resilience

Typhoon Kalmaegi unleashed chaos across central Philippines, leaving a wave of destruction in its path. At least two fatalities have been confirmed, including one individual who drowned in Southern Leyte's floodwaters and another struck by a falling tree in Bohol, as officials continue assessing the devastation.

The typhoon hit Bacolod with winds reaching 140 kph, triggering flash floods that stranded residents on roofs and submerged vehicles. In Cebu, the Philippine Red Cross reported rising waters trapping inhabitants and making rescue operations challenging amid debris-clogged streets.

Anticipating the typhoon's landfall, over 150,000 residents sought refuge on safer grounds, with authorities bracing for torrential rains and destructive winds. The storm has halted interisland transportation, leaving thousands stranded at ports and causing widespread flight cancellations, showcasing the archipelago's vulnerability to natural disasters.

