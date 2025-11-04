Left Menu

Red Sanders Conservation: A New Chapter in Biodiversity Benefit-Sharing

The National Biodiversity Authority disburses Rs 3 crore to farmers cultivating Red Sanders in Andhra Pradesh under the Biological Diversity Act. This initiative aims at promoting equitable benefit-sharing and sustainable use of biodiverse resources, bolstering conservation, and supporting local communities in a legal and sustainable trade framework.

Updated: 04-11-2025 15:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) has allocated Rs 3 crore to 198 farmers in Andhra Pradesh cultivating the endemic Red Sanders tree as part of its Access and Benefit-Sharing mechanism under the Biological Diversity Act.

The funds were distributed via the Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board, aiming to ensure farmers receive fair compensation. Beneficiaries will receive amounts ranging from Rs 33,000 to Rs 22 lakh, surpassing the market value of the wood, thus emphasizing equitable reward for biodiversity conservation.

This latest initiative builds on previous efforts, including an allocation of Rs 48 crore for conservation projects. It also stems from the NBA's Expert Committee on Red Sanders policy recommendations, facilitating the legal export of cultivated Red Sanders and promoting biodiversity as a viable livelihood for local communities.

Latest News

