AI to Curb Leopard Conflicts in Pune

In response to increasing leopard attacks in Pune's Shirur tehsil, Maharashtra officials have captured a leopard linked to recent fatalities. Forest Minister Ganesh Naik announced measures including AI-based tracking and relocation drives to prevent further human-wildlife conflicts, alongside a proposal for leopard sterilisation and increased forest personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 04-11-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 18:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard believed to be responsible for multiple recent attacks in Pune's Shirur tehsil has been captured, the area's Forest Minister Ganesh Naik revealed on Tuesday. As human-leopard conflicts rise, Naik announced plans to deploy artificial intelligence for tracking and early warnings of leopard movements to safeguard residents.

The most recent attack claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy, stirring anger that led to the destruction of a forest department van by locals. In response, authorities sanctioned an 'elimination' order for the leopard and increased capture measures, including plans for an extensive cage deployment.

Addressing the broader issue, Naik outlined a comprehensive action plan entailing the installation of 1,200 cages, use of solar fencing, and a Rs 10 crore budget allocation for equipment. Additionally, discussions on a sterilisation proposal and increased collaboration with central forest authorities were highlighted as strategic steps forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

