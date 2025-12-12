Fast-Tracking the India-New Zealand Free Trade Dream

On Friday, India and New Zealand explored avenues to expedite negotiations on a proposed free trade agreement (FTA), aiming to enhance their bilateral economic ties. Discussions took place with New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay visiting India to evaluate progress alongside Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Following their meeting, Goyal shared on social media that key elements of the India-New Zealand FTA were examined, with efforts aimed at advancing negotiations for mutual benefits. Talks, which began formally on March 16, 2025, have seen four completed rounds.

India's merchandise trade with New Zealand was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2024-25, marking a near 49% rise from the prior year. The FTA is projected to boost trade flows, strengthen investment ties, and provide businesses with a stable operating framework.

