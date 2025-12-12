Left Menu

Fast-Tracking the India-New Zealand Free Trade Dream

India and New Zealand aim to expedite negotiations for a free trade agreement, potentially boosting their current $1.3 billion trade. Discussions, led by New Zealand's Trade Minister Todd McClay and India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, focus on reducing tariffs and promoting investment, following previously stalled talks in 2015.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 15:03 IST
Fast-Tracking the India-New Zealand Free Trade Dream
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, India and New Zealand explored avenues to expedite negotiations on a proposed free trade agreement (FTA), aiming to enhance their bilateral economic ties. Discussions took place with New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay visiting India to evaluate progress alongside Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Following their meeting, Goyal shared on social media that key elements of the India-New Zealand FTA were examined, with efforts aimed at advancing negotiations for mutual benefits. Talks, which began formally on March 16, 2025, have seen four completed rounds.

India's merchandise trade with New Zealand was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2024-25, marking a near 49% rise from the prior year. The FTA is projected to boost trade flows, strengthen investment ties, and provide businesses with a stable operating framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025