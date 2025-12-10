Nagpur Leopard Intrusion Sparks Innovative Forest Department Measures

A leopard that entered the residential area of Pardi in Nagpur, injuring seven people, has been successfully captured by the Forest Department. Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik announced that all the victims are now safe and pledged heightened vigilance to prevent similar occurrences.

Minister Naik assured the public that precautions, including AI-driven sirens, will alert residents if any leopards are in the area. He also cited a sterilization initiative aimed at controlling the leopard population, along with reforestation efforts to ensure their natural food sources remain available in the wild.

Ajinkya Bhatkar, Honorary Wildlife Warden, narrated the swift action by the Forest Department and police, which led to the leopard's peaceful capture. As echoes of concern ripple through the community, the department reassures citizens of their safety and intact vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)