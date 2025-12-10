Left Menu

Nagpur Leopard Intrusion Sparks Innovative Forest Department Measures

A leopard that ventured into the Pardi locality of Nagpur, injuring seven people, has been safely rescued by the Forest Department. The incident led to assurances from Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik and the deployment of AI-driven sirens to prevent future incursions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 14:33 IST
Nagpur Leopard Intrusion Sparks Innovative Forest Department Measures
Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard that entered the residential area of Pardi in Nagpur, injuring seven people, has been successfully captured by the Forest Department. Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik announced that all the victims are now safe and pledged heightened vigilance to prevent similar occurrences.

Minister Naik assured the public that precautions, including AI-driven sirens, will alert residents if any leopards are in the area. He also cited a sterilization initiative aimed at controlling the leopard population, along with reforestation efforts to ensure their natural food sources remain available in the wild.

Ajinkya Bhatkar, Honorary Wildlife Warden, narrated the swift action by the Forest Department and police, which led to the leopard's peaceful capture. As echoes of concern ripple through the community, the department reassures citizens of their safety and intact vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
2
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025