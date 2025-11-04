Controversy Erupts Over Tenure Extension of Shimla Mayor

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued a notice to the state government regarding its decision to extend the tenure of the Shimla mayor and deputy mayor. The extension, from two-and-a-half years to five years, was challenged in a public interest litigation, sparking significant controversy.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Jiya Lal Bhardwaj requires a response from various government bodies, including the state election commission and Shimla's current mayor, Surinder Chauhan. The matter is scheduled to be heard again on November 11.

The state's cabinet, under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, claims the tenure extension mitigates risks of horse trading. However, the move has triggered discontent, with many councillors, especially women, arguing it violates constitutional rights and disrupts the existing reservation roster.