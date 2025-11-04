Left Menu

Typhoon Kalmaegi's Devastating Impact on the Philippines

Typhoon Kalmaegi has claimed 46 lives in the Philippines, including six from a military helicopter crash. The storm caused severe flooding across central regions and led to mass evacuations. Cebu was one of the hardest-hit areas. Vietnam is also preparing for the typhoon's arrival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 21:35 IST
Typhoon Kalmaegi's Devastating Impact on the Philippines

The deadly Typhoon Kalmaegi wreaked havoc in the Philippines, with officials confirming 46 fatalities, among them six crew members of a military helicopter that went down during a disaster response operation in Mindanao.

The typhoon, which hit with winds of up to 165 kph, led to massive flooding, particularly in Cebu, where streets were submerged and rescue operations were ongoing. Residents reported rising floodwaters, forcing many to evacuate to higher floors and roofs.

As the Philippines braces for recovery, Vietnam is already on high alert for the storm, which is expected to make landfall on Thursday, posing further threats to regions already impacted by severe floods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

