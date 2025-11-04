Typhoon Kalmaegi's Devastating Impact on the Philippines

The deadly Typhoon Kalmaegi wreaked havoc in the Philippines, with officials confirming 46 fatalities, among them six crew members of a military helicopter that went down during a disaster response operation in Mindanao.

The typhoon, which hit with winds of up to 165 kph, led to massive flooding, particularly in Cebu, where streets were submerged and rescue operations were ongoing. Residents reported rising floodwaters, forcing many to evacuate to higher floors and roofs.

As the Philippines braces for recovery, Vietnam is already on high alert for the storm, which is expected to make landfall on Thursday, posing further threats to regions already impacted by severe floods.

(With inputs from agencies.)