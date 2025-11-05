Left Menu

M3M India's Ambitious Rs 7,200 Crore Township in Gurugram

M3M India plans a Rs 7,200 crore investment to create a 150-acre integrated township, 'Gurgaon International City,' on the Dwarka Expressway. The project includes data centers, EV hubs, and premium residential zones aimed at attracting global tech firms. The first RERA-approved phase will include 300 plots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:20 IST
M3M India's Ambitious Rs 7,200 Crore Township in Gurugram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Realty giant M3M India has announced a significant investment of Rs 7,200 crore for the development of a 150-acre integrated township in Gurugram, known as 'Gurgaon International City' (GIC). The initiative is seen as part of the company's extensive expansion strategy.

The ambitious project, strategically located on the Dwarka Expressway Link Road, aims to include state-of-the-art data centers, innovation hubs, electric vehicle infrastructure, retail spaces, and upscale residential areas. According to Pankaj Bansal, Promoter, the township is designed to lure global tech leaders like Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Tesla, setting a benchmark for innovation and sustainable development.

The initial phase, covering 50 acres and RERA-approved, will feature 300 plots. M3M India envisions this development as a low-emission zone hosting non-polluting industries and tech-driven enterprises, reinforcing its portfolio of 62 projects, which includes landmark developments like the 'Trump Tower' in Gurugram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pope Leo XIV Calls for Reflection on Migrant Treatment and Global Peace Efforts

Pope Leo XIV Calls for Reflection on Migrant Treatment and Global Peace Effo...

 Global
2
Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Wardha

Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Wardha

 India
3
TMC to Challenge Alleged Voter Intimidation in West Bengal

TMC to Challenge Alleged Voter Intimidation in West Bengal

 India
4
Tributes Pour In on Arjun Singh's 95th Birth Anniversary

Tributes Pour In on Arjun Singh's 95th Birth Anniversary

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025