M3M India's Ambitious Rs 7,200 Crore Township in Gurugram

Realty giant M3M India has announced a significant investment of Rs 7,200 crore for the development of a 150-acre integrated township in Gurugram, known as 'Gurgaon International City' (GIC). The initiative is seen as part of the company's extensive expansion strategy.

The ambitious project, strategically located on the Dwarka Expressway Link Road, aims to include state-of-the-art data centers, innovation hubs, electric vehicle infrastructure, retail spaces, and upscale residential areas. According to Pankaj Bansal, Promoter, the township is designed to lure global tech leaders like Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Tesla, setting a benchmark for innovation and sustainable development.

The initial phase, covering 50 acres and RERA-approved, will feature 300 plots. M3M India envisions this development as a low-emission zone hosting non-polluting industries and tech-driven enterprises, reinforcing its portfolio of 62 projects, which includes landmark developments like the 'Trump Tower' in Gurugram.

(With inputs from agencies.)