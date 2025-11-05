NRF’s Dr Thandi Mgwebi Appointed Vice-Chancellor of Walter Sisulu University

The National Research Foundation (NRF) has extended its warm congratulations to Dr Thandi Mgwebi, its Group Executive for Business Advancement and Global Partnerships, on her appointment as the Vice-Chancellor of Walter Sisulu University (WSU). Dr Mgwebi will officially assume her new position on 1 January 2026, marking a proud return to her academic roots in the Eastern Cape.

This appointment signifies a homecoming for the distinguished academic leader, as WSU—formerly the University of Transkei—is where her higher education journey first began. Her selection reflects not only her academic excellence but also her longstanding commitment to advancing research, innovation, and global collaboration in South Africa’s higher education landscape.

A Trailblazer in Research and Higher Education

Dr Mgwebi’s career, which spans more than two decades, stands as a testament to her profound contributions to science, leadership, and institutional development. At the NRF, she has played an integral role in strengthening South Africa’s international research partnerships, fostering collaborative projects with global institutions such as the Fulbright Program, the British Council, and the Newton Fund.

Before her current position, Dr Mgwebi held senior executive roles in academia, including serving as Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research, Innovation, and Internationalisation at both Nelson Mandela University and the Tshwane University of Technology. In these capacities, she led initiatives that broadened the universities’ global footprint and fostered a culture of inclusive innovation.

“Dr Mgwebi’s strengths lie in strategic and inspirational leadership, strengthening partnerships, and resource mobilisation,” the NRF stated. “She has developed systems and strategies to manage and mentor multicultural teams, and to guide multi-sectoral partnerships that advance research and innovation.”

Academic Excellence and Global Experience

Dr Mgwebi’s academic credentials are both extensive and internationally recognised. She holds a PhD in Cell and Developmental Biology from the University of Cape Town (UCT), where she also completed postdoctoral research in virology. Complementing her scientific background, she earned a degree in Educational Management from the University of Melbourne, Australia, equipping her with a blend of research and leadership expertise that has defined her career.

Her interdisciplinary background allows her to navigate both scientific and administrative spheres effectively—an essential skill set for leading a university as diverse and dynamic as Walter Sisulu University.

Leadership Beyond the NRF

Beyond her responsibilities within the NRF, Dr Mgwebi serves on numerous national committees and advisory boards, demonstrating her commitment to shaping South Africa’s research and higher education ecosystem. Her current roles include serving as a Council Member of the African Institute of Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) and leading a Council on Higher Education (CHE) initiative to review doctoral studies across South Africa.

In 2023, she was appointed as an Advisory Member of the Carnegie Diaspora Fellowship Programme, further cementing her reputation as a thought leader and bridge-builder between African and international academic networks.

“Her people-centred leadership and ability to translate strategic insights into practical, collaborative action have made her a respected figure in the national and international academic community,” the NRF added.

A Legacy of Partnership and Vision

At the NRF, Dr Mgwebi has been instrumental in promoting global partnerships and business advancement initiatives that connect South Africa’s researchers to international funding and knowledge networks. Her leadership has supported the growth of a sustainable ecosystem for innovation—one that values collaboration between universities, government, and industry.

Her transition to WSU is expected to usher in a new era for the institution, strengthening its focus on research excellence, innovation capacity, and community engagement. Observers note that her appointment aligns with WSU’s ongoing transformation strategy to position itself as a leading university in applied science, technology, and social impact.

A Homecoming and a New Chapter

NRF CEO Dr Fulufhelo Nelwamondo expressed both pride and optimism regarding Dr Mgwebi’s appointment, noting the deep significance of her return to her alma mater.

“We are immensely proud of Dr Mgwebi as she returns to Walter Sisulu University, where her academic journey first began,” said Nelwamondo. “Her leadership will undoubtedly contribute to strengthening the relationship between the NRF and WSU, while advancing the shared mission of research excellence and human capital development.”

He further commended her for her exemplary service at the NRF and her broader contributions to South Africa’s National System of Innovation (NSI)—a network of institutions working together to advance the country’s scientific and technological development.

Looking Ahead: A Vision for Inclusive Academic Growth

As Dr Mgwebi prepares to take the helm at Walter Sisulu University, expectations are high that her tenure will bring renewed focus on inclusive education, research-driven transformation, and international collaboration. Her proven record of strategic foresight and her passion for empowering emerging researchers position her to lead WSU into a new phase of growth and global recognition.

Her appointment also reflects a growing emphasis on female leadership in higher education, reinforcing South Africa’s commitment to diversity and gender equity in academic governance.

Conclusion

Dr Thandi Mgwebi’s appointment as Vice-Chancellor of Walter Sisulu University represents more than just a professional milestone—it is a celebration of dedication, excellence, and the power of coming full circle. As she prepares to assume her new role in 2026, the academic community and the NRF alike anticipate that her visionary leadership will elevate WSU’s standing both nationally and globally.

With her deep roots in South African academia and her global perspective, Dr Mgwebi stands poised to guide Walter Sisulu University toward a future defined by innovation, inclusivity, and international impact.