SA’s Leadership Spurs Historic Shift in Global Fight Against Environmental Crime

The international community has reached a historic turning point in the global effort to combat environmental crime—thanks to momentum initiated under South Africa’s G20 Presidency. For the first time, major world economies have formally recognised environmental crime as organised crime, marking a major advancement in global environmental governance and transnational law enforcement.

The breakthrough comes on the heels of two pivotal agreements: the Cape Town Ministerial Declaration on Crimes that Affect the Environment, adopted in South Africa last month, and the subsequent Rio Declaration on Crimes that Affect the Environment, signed this week in Brazil.

Together, these declarations represent a unified international commitment to treat crimes such as illegal wildlife trafficking, deforestation, mining, waste smuggling, and pollution as serious organised crimes that threaten the planet’s ecological integrity, economic stability, and human security.

“The Cape Town Declaration was the turning point,” said Dr Dion George, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment. “It was the first time that G20 nations recognised crimes that affect the environment as organised crimes that demand a united response. The outcomes in Rio prove that multilateralism, when rooted in trust and cooperation, can deliver tangible results.”

Cape Town Declaration: Setting a Global Precedent

The Cape Town Declaration, adopted during a ministerial meeting convened under South Africa’s G20 Presidency, laid the groundwork for redefining environmental crimes as a matter of global security and justice.

The declaration—endorsed by countries representing over 85% of the global economy—committed member states to enhanced international cooperation, data sharing, and joint law enforcement operations targeting transnational criminal networks responsible for environmental destruction.

Key areas of focus include:

Illegal wildlife trade, which fuels biodiversity loss and criminal economies;

Deforestation and illegal logging, which contribute to climate change and undermine local livelihoods;

Illegal mining and mineral trafficking, often linked to corruption and human rights violations;

Transboundary waste trafficking and pollution, which devastate ecosystems and public health.

The Cape Town Declaration also reaffirmed the importance of strengthening national legal frameworks, capacity building, and financial intelligence systems to disrupt the illicit financial flows that sustain environmental crime syndicates.

“Environmental crimes are not isolated incidents—they are part of a global criminal economy that demands a coordinated response,” Dr George said. “The Cape Town Declaration made that clear and moved environmental protection to the centre of global policymaking.”

The Rio Declaration: Turning Global Commitments into Collective Action

Building directly on South Africa’s leadership, the Rio Declaration on Crimes that Affect the Environment was adopted this week in Brazil. The declaration represents the next phase of international cooperation, focusing on implementation, accountability, and long-term partnerships.

The Rio Declaration was championed by Brazil’s government and the Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife Programme, in collaboration with South Africa and other global partners. It commits signatories to joint investigation frameworks, capacity development for prosecutors and enforcement agencies, and public-private partnerships to disrupt the supply chains of environmental crime.

“The Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment congratulates the Government of Brazil, the Royal Foundation, and all international partners on the adoption of the Rio Declaration,” the department said in a statement. “South Africa remains committed to turning global ambition into lasting action for people and the planet.”

Environmental Crime: A Growing Global Threat

Environmental crimes are now estimated to be the fourth largest form of organised crime in the world, after drug trafficking, human trafficking, and counterfeiting. According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and Interpol, these crimes are worth up to US$281 billion annually, undermining sustainable development, rule of law, and biodiversity.

Such crimes often have cross-border impacts, involving complex criminal syndicates, corruption, and money laundering. Illegal wildlife trade alone threatens over 7,000 species globally, while illegal logging accounts for up to 30% of the global timber trade.

The G20’s recognition of environmental crime as a form of organised crime represents a paradigm shift—integrating environmental justice with global financial, security, and trade policies.

South Africa’s Role in Global Environmental Leadership

Under its 2025 G20 Presidency, South Africa made environmental security a top priority, framing it not merely as a conservation issue but as a governance and development challenge. The Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment (DFFE) played a leading role in advancing policy discussions, supported by South African law enforcement, academic, and civil society experts.

South Africa’s initiative built on the nation’s strong record in anti-poaching enforcement, biodiversity protection, and international environmental diplomacy—from the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) to the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA).

“South Africa’s leadership has helped reposition environmental protection as a matter of justice and accountability,” said an international delegate who participated in the Cape Town Ministerial. “This will shape environmental law enforcement for years to come.”

Strengthening Multilateralism and Global Governance

Both the Cape Town and Rio Declarations reaffirm the importance of multilateral institutions and cross-border cooperation in addressing environmental crimes. Countries have pledged to work together under frameworks supported by Interpol, UNODC, UNEP, and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to dismantle criminal networks and safeguard natural ecosystems.

These initiatives also call for the integration of environmental crime prevention into national development plans and for greater collaboration between governments, the private sector, and civil society to promote transparency and accountability.

The declarations mark a new chapter in global multilateralism, proving that international cooperation—once thought too complex for environmental issues—can yield concrete results when rooted in trust, inclusivity, and shared responsibility.

A New Era of Environmental Justice

By redefining environmental crime as organised crime, the G20 has effectively elevated it to a global governance priority. The move paves the way for:

Stronger international treaties and legal harmonisation;

Joint investigations and intelligence sharing between nations;

Increased funding for environmental enforcement agencies;

Integration of environmental crime prevention into trade and financial systems.

The declarations also support the goals of the Paris Agreement, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and the Kunming–Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework—aligning environmental justice with the world’s broader sustainability objectives.

From Declarations to Action

The adoption of the Cape Town and Rio Declarations on Crimes that Affect the Environment represents a milestone in global environmental governance—transforming years of advocacy into binding political commitment.

South Africa’s leadership in elevating environmental crime to the G20 agenda has helped ensure that the issue is no longer at the fringes of global debate but firmly embedded at the heart of international cooperation.