Typhoon Kalmaegi: Destruction in Vietnam and the Philippines

Typhoon Kalmaegi caused significant damage in Vietnam and the Philippines, where it killed at least 188 and left one dead in Vietnam. The storm uprooted trees, damaged homes, and led to power outages. Ongoing rescue operations involve over 268,000 soldiers, with warnings of potential floods threatening agriculture regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 07-11-2025 07:30 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 07:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Coastal areas in Vietnam are dealing with the aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi, which brought destructive winds and heavy rain, resulting in one reported death according to state media. The storm also left a severe toll in the Philippines, claiming at least 188 lives.

After making landfall in central Vietnam late Thursday, the storm uprooted trees, damaged homes, and triggered power outages. State-run Vietnam News Agency reported one fatality in Dak Lak province from a collapsed house. Visual reports on social media captured the extensive destruction.

Authorities have mobilized over 268,000 soldiers for search and rescue missions and warned about potential flooding, which could impact agriculture, particularly in Vietnam's coffee-growing region. As Kalmaegi weakened, another storm looms, prompting heightened alert in the Philippines.

