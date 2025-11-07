Left Menu

Tragedy in Louisville: Understanding the UPS Plane Disaster

In Louisville, a tragic UPS plane crash has claimed 13 lives, including three crew members, and initiated an investigation by the NTSB. As operations resume at Worldport, communities remember the victims and praise first responders' efforts during this devastating event.

Updated: 07-11-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 10:47 IST
Tragedy in Louisville: Understanding the UPS Plane Disaster
In the aftermath of a catastrophic UPS plane disaster near Louisville, a candlelight vigil was held Thursday to commemorate the 13 victims, as efforts to locate more remain ongoing. Mayor Craig Greenberg expressed hope all victims had been found, yet acknowledged uncertainties persist.

The incident, which spread flames and chaos to nearby businesses, destroyed the cargo plane and cost 13 lives, including three crew members. The plane, cleared for takeoff Tuesday, developed a fire when an engine detached, escalating into a disaster; no survivors are expected in this accident.

UPS has resumed operations at its Worldport hub, underscoring efforts to return to normalcy. Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board investigates potential causes, focusing on maintenance and safety protocols, while the community grapples with the enormity of the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

