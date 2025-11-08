Tragedy Strikes: Massive Fire Devastates Shanties in Delhi

A disastrous fire swept through approximately 500 shanties near Rithala metro station in Delhi's Rohini, resulting in the death of one individual and injuries to another, according to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

The fire, intensified by several exploding LPG cylinders, ignited late Friday evening, causing chaos and fear among local residents desperately trying to save their belongings.

With urgent calls to control the escalating situation, the DFS dispatched multiple fire tenders and firefighting robots to tackle the flames. Fortunately, the fire was brought under control by early morning, police confirmed.