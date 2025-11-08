Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Massive Fire Devastates Shanties in Delhi

A massive fire in Delhi's Rohini near Rithala metro station engulfed around 500 shanties. One man died and another sustained injuries. The fire was exacerbated by LPG cylinder explosions, causing panic among residents. The blaze was eventually contained by the Delhi Fire Services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 09:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disastrous fire swept through approximately 500 shanties near Rithala metro station in Delhi's Rohini, resulting in the death of one individual and injuries to another, according to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

The fire, intensified by several exploding LPG cylinders, ignited late Friday evening, causing chaos and fear among local residents desperately trying to save their belongings.

With urgent calls to control the escalating situation, the DFS dispatched multiple fire tenders and firefighting robots to tackle the flames. Fortunately, the fire was brought under control by early morning, police confirmed.

