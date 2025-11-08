Typhoon Kalmaegi rampages across Vietnam as Philippines prepares for new storm

Typhoon Kalmaegi brought fierce winds and torrential rains to Vietnam on Friday, killing at least five people, flattening homes, blowing off roofs and uprooting trees. In the Philippines, where the storm left at least 204 dead earlier in the week, survivors wept over the coffins of their loved ones and braced for another typhoon.

As the storm moved on, recovery work began in battered towns and villages in both countries. Across central Vietnamese provinces, people cleared debris and repaired roofs on their homes.

Jimmy Abatayo, who lost his wife and nine close relatives after the typhoon unleashed flooding in the central Philippine province of Cebu, was overwhelmed with sorrow and guilt as he ran his palm over his wife's casket.

"I was able to swim. I told my family to swim, you will be saved, just swim, be brave and keep swimming," said Abatayo, 53, pausing and then breaking into tears. "They did not hear what I said because I would never see them again." Mourning the dead in the Philippines ------------------------------------------ In Cebu, 141 people died, mostly in floods. Villagers on Friday gathered to say goodbye to their dead, including at a basketball gym turned funeral parlour where relatives wept before a row of white coffins bedecked with flowers and small portraits of the deceased.

A state of national emergency declared by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday was still in effect in the Philippines, as the country braced for another potentially powerful storm, Typhoon Fung-wong, known locally as Uwan.

Marcos, who visited Cebu on Friday, said an unusually large volume of rain overwhelmed dikes and flood-control safeguards and caused rivers to rapidly overflow on Tuesday, flooding nearby residential communities, where residents scrambled to climb to the upper floors or roofs of their houses in panic.

Across the country, Kalmaegi left at least 204 people dead and 109 missing, the Philippines Office of Civil Defence said, and more than half a million people were displaced. Nearly 450,000 were evacuated to shelters, and nearly 400,000 remained in evacuation centres or homes of relatives as of Saturday.

The weather bureau said Fung-wong would come early next week and predicted it would span an estimated 1,400 kilometres (870 miles) before making landfall late Sunday or early Monday in northern Aurora province. It could also potentially affect the densely populated capital region of Manila.

The toll in Vietnam ------------------------ State media said five people were killed in Vietnam — three in Dak Lak and two in Gia Lai provinces — while three remained missing in Quang Ngai. Fifty-two houses collapsed, and nearly 2,600 others were damaged or had their roofs blown off, including more than 2,400 in Gia Lai alone. The storm also caused multiple power grid failures and knocked down hundreds of power poles, cutting electricity to more than 1.6 million households. Authorities said Saturday that power had been restored to most areas, but about 500,000 households remained without electricity.

Factories lost their roofs, and equipment was damaged because of flooding in Binh Dinh province. In hard-hit Quy Nhon, residents woke up to find corrugated metal roofs and household items scattered along the streets. Later on Friday, families crowded into a brightly lit shopping mall — one of the few places with backup power in the city — clutching tangled extension cords and their phones. Children rejoiced at the unexpected outing while parents lined up at every available outlet, charging their devices and anxiously calling relatives to make sure they were safe.

As the skies cleared and sunlight broke through on Friday morning, residents in Dak Lak province stepped out to assess the wreckage left behind. Streets were littered with fallen branches and twisted sheets of metal, and muddy water still pooled in low-lying areas where the river had surged to record heights overnight. Shopkeepers dragged out waterlogged goods to dry in the sun, while families swept mud from their doorsteps and patched together missing roof tiles.

Many areas in Vietnam reported uprooted trees, damaged power lines and flattened buildings as Kalmaegi weakened into a tropical storm and moved into Cambodia on Friday. In Vietnam's financial capital, Ho Chi Minh City, many waded through flooded streets Friday as high tides and lingering rains from Typhoon Kalmaegi swamped low-lying neighbourhoods. In Lam Dong province, officials evacuated around 100 households near an irrigation lake after discovering leaks in the dam. Local authorities told state media that the evacuation was a precaution to prevent a potential disaster.

Tropical cyclones are slamming the region -------------------------------------------------- Kalmaegi struck Vietnam as the country's central region was still reeling from floods caused by record-breaking rains. Authorities said more than 537,000 people were evacuated, many by boat, as floodwaters rose and landslides loomed. The storm was forecast to dump up to 24 inches (600 millimetres) of rain in some areas before moving into Laos and northeast Thailand later on Friday.

Three fishermen were reported missing Thursday after their boat was swept away by strong waves near Ly Son Island off Quang Ngai province. Search efforts were later suspended due to worsening weather, state media said.

The Philippines experiences about 20 typhoons and storms each year and is among the world's most disaster-prone countries. Vietnam, which is hit by around a dozen storms annually, has endured a relentless series this year. Typhoon Ragasa dumped torrential rain in late September, followed by Typhoon Bualoi and Typhoon Matmo, which together left more than 85 people dead or missing and caused an estimated USD 1.36 billion in damage.

Scientists warn that a warming climate is intensifying storms and rainfall across Southeast Asia, making floods and typhoons increasingly destructive and frequent.

Kristen Corbosiero, a professor of atmospheric and environmental sciences at the University at Albany, said a normal year has 23 named storms by this time, but Kalmaegi and Fung-Wong are the 26th and 27th named storms. Kalmaegi is the fourth strongest typhoon this season, she said.

"If you look at the climatology for the Philippines and for Vietnam, it's almost the entire year that they can get them because the warm waters that fuel the storm just are there," Corbosiero said.

