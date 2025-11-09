Left Menu

Missing tribal girl found safe, reunited with kin in Palghar

An 8-year-old tribal girl who went missing from a government-run residential school in Maharashtras Palghar district has been found safe at a villagers home and reunited with her parents, officials said on Sunday.The child had been dropped off at the ashram residential school in Parli, Wada taluka, by her mother after a short break.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 09-11-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 11:46 IST
Missing tribal girl found safe, reunited with kin in Palghar
  • Country:
  • India

An 8-year-old tribal girl who went missing from a government-run residential school in Maharashtra's Palghar district has been found safe at a villager's home and reunited with her parents, officials said on Sunday.

The child had been dropped off at the ashram (residential) school in Parli, Wada taluka, by her mother after a short break. Her brother also studies in the same school. On the afternoon of November 6, the school's headmistress alerted police that the girl had disappeared from the campus. According to Wada police station inspector Dattatreya Kindre, the child was ''reluctant to stay at the school and wanted to go back home.'' Despite the staff's efforts to reassure her, she quietly slipped away. Given the dense forests with wild animals and isolated terrain surrounding the school, authorities feared for the girl's safety. The police began combing nearby areas, questioning locals and scanning CCTV footage. One clip showed the girl walking alone along the road from Parli toward Wada, the official said.

A breakthrough came when a passing vehicle's camera captured her heading toward the remote village of Mandva Bochalpada. Police coordinated with local residents and eventually located the girl at a woman's house in the village, he said.

She was unharmed and has since been reunited with her family, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central team to assess damage caused by cyclone Montha in six districts of Andhra

Central team to assess damage caused by cyclone Montha in six districts of A...

 India
2
UP: Maulana rapes girl of his madrassa in Sitapur, medical report refutes charges

UP: Maulana rapes girl of his madrassa in Sitapur, medical report refutes ch...

 India
3
NDA doesn't create rift among people on basis of religion, caste, creed: Rajnath Singh in Bihar's Aurangabad.

NDA doesn't create rift among people on basis of religion, caste, creed: Raj...

 India
4
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 8,260 crore in Uttarakhand.

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of development projects worth Rs ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025