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Debate Intensifies Over Suspension of Opposition MPs in Parliament

Congress leader KC Venugopal demands immediate revocation of eight opposition MPs' suspension, calling it unfair and a disturbing trend. Sources indicate a consensus for reversing the suspension has been reached, with assurances of maintained decorum in the House, following Speaker Om Birla's concerns over conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:01 IST
Debate Intensifies Over Suspension of Opposition MPs in Parliament
Congress leader and MP KC Venugopal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The suspension of eight opposition MPs from the Lok Sabha has sparked significant debate, with Congress leader KC Venugopal demanding their immediate reinstatement. Venugopal described the suspension as "unfair" and indicative of a "disturbing trend." He expressed these views in a parliament session and reiterated them in an online post.

Last week, the MPs were suspended for the rest of the budget session following disruptive behavior, including throwing papers, during discussions about a sensitive standoff with China in Ladakh. However, sources indicate the suspension may be lifted soon, with Speaker Om Birla convening an all-party meeting to discuss the matter.

Speaker Om Birla also issued a letter to political leaders, lamenting the recent decline in parliamentary conduct and urging for a reflection on maintaining the decorum of the house. He emphasized the need for dignified discourse and proposed that discussions be held to safeguard the democratic values upheld by Parliament. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

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