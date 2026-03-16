Parliamentary Committee calls for Enhanced Verification in Job Recruitment Processes

On Monday, a parliamentary committee raised alarms about the misuse of disability and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificates within government job recruitment processes. The committee passionately implored the government to bolster verification mechanisms to maintain transparency and fairness in public employment.

The report, a product of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, highlighted that fraudulent certificates damage the integrity of the recruitment system while depriving deserving candidates of rightful opportunities. The committee called for advanced digital scrutiny tools and systematic cross-verification to ferret out false credentials efficiently.

In addition to certificate verification issues, the committee scrutinized the Civil Services Examination structure, urging a review of the CSAT paper's design for inclusivity. Such reforms aim to level the competitive playing field for candidates from diverse educational backgrounds, ensuring the examination honors the principles of fairness and equal opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)