Powerful earthquake strikes off coast of Japan, tsunami advisory issued
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 09-11-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 15:43 IST
Japan Meteorological Agency says a powerful earthquake occurred off the northern Japanese coast Sunday, and a tsunami advisory has been issued.
The JMA said that the earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.7 occurred off the coast of the Iwate prefecture at the depth of 10 kilometres below the sea surface.
The agency issued an advisory for a tsunami of up to 1 metre along the northern coastal region.
