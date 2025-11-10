Super Typhoon Fung-wong: A Storm's Devastating Toll on the Philippines

Super Typhoon Fung-wong, one of the most powerful storms of the year, has struck the Philippines, leaving four dead and causing widespread evacuations. Filipino authorities began assessing the aftermath after the storm's intensity reduced on Monday.

More than a million residents on Luzon's island sought refuge on Sunday as the typhoon unleashed fierce winds and rains. Romeo Mariano, a resident of Isabela province, described a sleepless night due to the wind and falling debris.

Despite the chaos, officials believe the death toll will be minimal, with landslides and isolated towns among the key issues faced. The typhoon is set to shift toward Taiwan, continuing its powerful journey across the region.

