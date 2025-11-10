Super Typhoon Fung-wong: A Storm's Devastating Toll on the Philippines
Super Typhoon Fung-wong struck the Philippines, causing four fatalities and prompting the evacuation of over a million people. While significant destruction hasn't been widely reported, landslides and isolated towns highlight the storm's impact. Fung-wong is the year's 21st Philippine storm, underscoring the increasing frequency and intensity of such weather events.
Super Typhoon Fung-wong, one of the most powerful storms of the year, has struck the Philippines, leaving four dead and causing widespread evacuations. Filipino authorities began assessing the aftermath after the storm's intensity reduced on Monday.
More than a million residents on Luzon's island sought refuge on Sunday as the typhoon unleashed fierce winds and rains. Romeo Mariano, a resident of Isabela province, described a sleepless night due to the wind and falling debris.
Despite the chaos, officials believe the death toll will be minimal, with landslides and isolated towns among the key issues faced. The typhoon is set to shift toward Taiwan, continuing its powerful journey across the region.
