South Africa Pushes Climate Finance and Adaptation Goals at COP30 in Brazil

With the world facing unprecedented climate challenges, South Africa’s delegation to the 30th United Nations Climate Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil, is calling for decisive global action to secure climate finance, accelerate adaptation efforts, and ensure vulnerable communities are not left behind. The conference, running from 10 to 21 November 2025, is viewed as a pivotal moment for translating past promises into tangible action on the ground.

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, is leading the South African delegation and is expected to play a central role in shaping discussions on adaptation and climate finance, two key pillars of the conference’s agenda.

Delivering on Climate Finance: Securing the US$1.3 Trillion Pledge

At the forefront of South Africa’s agenda is the US$1.3 trillion climate finance commitment made by developed nations to the Global South during COP29. The South African government will be pressing for a clear roadmap for the disbursement and accessibility of these funds.

“COP30 must deliver real outcomes for people and the planet. Every decision in Belém must come with a clear plan for implementation, financing, and accountability,” said Minister George.

South Africa is among several developing countries that have repeatedly raised concerns about the slow and uneven delivery of climate finance. These funds are critical to supporting mitigation and adaptation measures, especially in climate-vulnerable regions such as Southern Africa, where communities are already facing the brunt of extreme weather patterns.

Global Goal on Adaptation: Moving from Planning to Measurement

Minister George will also serve as co-chair of adaptation negotiations alongside Jochen Flasbarth, the German State Secretary for Economic Cooperation and Development. The co-chairs are steering efforts to finalise the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA) through the Belém Work Programme.

The aim is to establish concrete global indicators to track progress on adaptation initiatives—such as early warning systems, drought-resistant agriculture, and coastal protection infrastructure.

“Adaptation is about building resilience. It is how we prepare for the storms, droughts, and rising seas that are already reshaping our world,” the Minister said.

The negotiations will focus on:

Defining measurable adaptation targets

Tracking implementation at national and local levels

Ensuring transparency and accountability in reporting progress

“Without measurable results, there can be no credibility,” George warned, underlining the need for robust monitoring mechanisms that go beyond commitments on paper.

Loss and Damage Fund: A Lifeline for the Most Vulnerable

Another crucial priority for South Africa is ensuring that the Loss and Damage Fund, established at COP28, operationalises effectively and equitably. The Fund is intended to provide compensation and support to countries suffering from irreversible climate impacts—such as rising sea levels, biodiversity loss, and displacement.

South Africa insists that the fund must:

Prioritise vulnerable communities and least developed countries

Be guided by climate justice and historical responsibility

Avoid placing undue financial burdens on the Global South

The government has warned that without fair access to these resources, millions of people may be pushed deeper into poverty and instability as climate impacts escalate.

Keeping 1.5°C Alive: The Race Against Time

COP30 will also serve as a global stocktake of efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C, as enshrined in the Paris Agreement. With the world experiencing record-breaking temperatures in 2025, climate scientists warn that crossing the 1.5°C threshold could lead to irreversible tipping points.

Governments are expected to unveil new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs)—enhanced national climate plans that chart their emissions reduction pathways.

South Africa, which relies heavily on coal but has committed to a Just Energy Transition, is expected to provide updates on its transition financing, green energy infrastructure, and job creation strategies.

Championing Multilateralism Amid Geopolitical Strain

Amid global tensions and fragmented cooperation, Minister George reaffirmed South Africa’s unwavering belief in multilateralism as the cornerstone of climate action.

“No nation can face this crisis alone. Together we can find solutions that are fair, practical, and lasting,” he stated.

South Africa is advocating for inclusive decision-making, where developing countries have an equal seat at the table and climate diplomacy is not dominated by geopolitical rivalries.

A Call for Action, Not Just Promises

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment underscored the high stakes of COP30, noting that communities worldwide are already living the harsh realities of climate change—from floods and fires to food insecurity and forced migration.

“People and communities living with the daily reality of climate change cannot wait any longer,” the Minister said.

As the world convenes in Brazil, South Africa’s message is clear: words must translate into action, and delayed promises must now become concrete, financed, and measurable solutions.