Tragedy in the Skies: Hurricane Relief Flight Ends in Florida Pond Crash

A turboprop plane aiding hurricane relief crashed into a pond in Coral Springs, Florida, killing two people. The incident occurred shortly after takeoff from Fort Lauderdale, narrowly missing homes. Federal aviation officials are investigating, with local police maintaining a strong presence in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Florida | Updated: 11-11-2025 04:44 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 04:44 IST
A turboprop plane involved in a hurricane relief mission crashed into a pond in a Coral Springs residential area, killing two people, authorities confirmed. The plane went down shortly after taking off from Fort Lauderdale, narrowly avoiding nearby homes.

The Coral Springs Police Department announced the fatalities but withheld further occupant details. Police, along with the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department, responded swiftly. Despite immediate rescue efforts no survivors were initially found. Crews discovered debris near the pond while local footage showed backyard damage.

Kenneth DeTrolio, a resident, described the crash's impact on his property. Federal aviation officials, currently investigating the crash's cause, noted the plane's registration to International Air Services. The community rallied for hurricane relief, collecting supplies for Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa's destruction.

