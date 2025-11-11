Architects Unite for Municipalika 2026: Shaping India's Urban Future

New Delhi is set to host a pivotal event in 2026 as the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) and the Council of Architecture (COA) lend their expertise to the 18th Municipalika, an event dedicated to Safe, Smart, and Sustainable City Solutions. Set for February 25-27 at the Bharat Mandapam, this event promises to reshape India's urban landscape.

Municipalika 2026 is being organized by the Good Governance India Foundation and Fairfest Media Ltd., with support from the India Trade Promotion Organisation. Running concurrently with CAPEx and PWX, it forms India's largest integrated platform for urban development, uniting thought leaders across architecture, planning, and governance to discuss brave new solutions.

The IIA will take center stage as a Knowledge Partner, spearheading high-impact initiatives like the Urban Innovation Challenge for young architects. Coupled with COA's support, Municipalika 2026 stands as a beacon for sustainable and inclusive urban planning. These collaborations aim to foster design-led transformation for India's cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)