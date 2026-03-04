Britain's Immigration Clampdown: Visa Restrictions for Key Nations

The British government announced on Tuesday a decision to block study visas for nationals from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar, and Sudan, while also halting work visas for Afghan nationals. This measure, referred to as an 'emergency brake,' aims to curtail the increasing number of asylum claims being made through legal immigration routes.

Amidst a politically sensitive atmosphere surrounding immigration, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's administration reveals these changes as part of an effort to appeal to a domestic audience calling for stricter immigration controls. Notably, asylum applications from these nationalities have surged dramatically, contributing to a broader debate on immigration policy.

With nearly 16,000 nationals from the affected countries currently relying on public support, the financial implications are significant. The government estimates asylum accommodation expenses at 4 billion pounds per year, pushing for new measures to stabilize the system, including capped 'safe and legal routes' for asylum seekers.

(With inputs from agencies.)