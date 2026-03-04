Left Menu

Rennie Takes Helm: All Blacks' New Coach Sets Sights on World Cup Glory

Dave Rennie, former Wallabies coach with Pacific Islander heritage, has been named as the new head coach of the All Blacks. Entrusted with leading New Zealand to their fourth World Cup title, Rennie looks to instill his vision of rugby excellence as expectations soar for the upcoming tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 05:45 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 05:45 IST
Rennie Takes Helm: All Blacks' New Coach Sets Sights on World Cup Glory

Dave Rennie was announced as the new head coach of the All Blacks after an extensive recruitment process. The 62-year-old former Wallabies coach replaces Scott Robertson, who stepped down earlier this year.

Rennie, known for his Pacific Islander heritage and successful coaching career, aims to secure a fourth World Cup triumph for New Zealand in next year's tournament in Australia.

New Zealand Rugby chairman David Kirk expressed confidence in Rennie, highlighting his ability to build strong performance environments and win on the international stage.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Military's Major Strike on Iranian Naval Targets

U.S. Military's Major Strike on Iranian Naval Targets

 Global
2
China's Two Sessions: Steering the Nation's Economic Future

China's Two Sessions: Steering the Nation's Economic Future

 Thailand
3
Rennie Takes Helm: All Blacks' New Coach Sets Sights on World Cup Glory

Rennie Takes Helm: All Blacks' New Coach Sets Sights on World Cup Glory

 Global
4
Global Tensions: Inflation and Economic Resilience

Global Tensions: Inflation and Economic Resilience

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026