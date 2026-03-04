Rennie Takes Helm: All Blacks' New Coach Sets Sights on World Cup Glory

Dave Rennie was announced as the new head coach of the All Blacks after an extensive recruitment process. The 62-year-old former Wallabies coach replaces Scott Robertson, who stepped down earlier this year.

Rennie, known for his Pacific Islander heritage and successful coaching career, aims to secure a fourth World Cup triumph for New Zealand in next year's tournament in Australia.

New Zealand Rugby chairman David Kirk expressed confidence in Rennie, highlighting his ability to build strong performance environments and win on the international stage.