Rennie Takes Helm: All Blacks' New Coach Sets Sights on World Cup Glory
Dave Rennie, former Wallabies coach with Pacific Islander heritage, has been named as the new head coach of the All Blacks. Entrusted with leading New Zealand to their fourth World Cup title, Rennie looks to instill his vision of rugby excellence as expectations soar for the upcoming tournament.
Dave Rennie was announced as the new head coach of the All Blacks after an extensive recruitment process. The 62-year-old former Wallabies coach replaces Scott Robertson, who stepped down earlier this year.
Rennie, known for his Pacific Islander heritage and successful coaching career, aims to secure a fourth World Cup triumph for New Zealand in next year's tournament in Australia.
New Zealand Rugby chairman David Kirk expressed confidence in Rennie, highlighting his ability to build strong performance environments and win on the international stage.
