Storm Fung-wong’s Furious Path: Taiwan Prepares as Philippines Reels

Ahead of tropical storm Fung-wong’s arrival, Taiwan evacuated over 3,000 people and closed schools. Originally a typhoon, it weakened but still posed threats. Earlier, it devastated the Philippines with strong winds, flash floods, and landslides, leaving many dead and millions displaced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan conducted mass evacuations, moving over 3,000 individuals from risk-laden zones and declared a closure of schools and offices as tropical storm Fung-wong approached. Previously classified as a typhoon, Fung-wong weakened but still threatened Taiwan, anticipated to make landfall near Kaohsiung by Wednesday afternoon.

The storm's current strength includes winds reaching 108 kph, with gusts up to 137 kph. It is projected to traverse the island, exiting its northeastern side by late Wednesday. Preemptive evacuations were carried out near Guangfu where past flooding caused fatalities, and land warnings were issued across multiple regions.

In the Philippines, Fung-wong arrived as a fierce super typhoon, wreaking havoc with extreme winds and heavy rains, killing at least 18 and displacing over a million. Most of the casualties occurred due to landslides in the Cordillera region. The storm's trail of destruction left the country grappling with substantial human and infrastructural loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

