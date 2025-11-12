UP RERA's Green Light to Six Ambitious Real Estate Projects Worth Rs 864 Crore

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has given its nod to six new real estate projects, involving an investment of Rs 863.94 crore across five districts including Bareilly, Kanpur Nagar, Noida, Lucknow, and Varanasi.

These ambitious projects will result in the development of approximately 1,470 residential and commercial units. Notably, Noida will see the highest investment influx of Rs 444 crore, reinforcing its status as the investment hotspot, followed by Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Bareilly, and Varanasi.

The projects are poised to bolster local employment significantly, enhancing the state's housing and commercial infrastructure along with its economic landscape. UP RERA attributes the sector's growth to transparent systems and diligent project evaluations, expanding real estate activities into smaller cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)