UP RERA's Green Light to Six Ambitious Real Estate Projects Worth Rs 864 Crore

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority has approved six real estate projects with a total investment of Rs 863.94 crore. Spread across five districts, these projects will develop 1,470 units and spur employment and economic growth. This approval demonstrates growing confidence in the state's real estate sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-11-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 12:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has given its nod to six new real estate projects, involving an investment of Rs 863.94 crore across five districts including Bareilly, Kanpur Nagar, Noida, Lucknow, and Varanasi.

These ambitious projects will result in the development of approximately 1,470 residential and commercial units. Notably, Noida will see the highest investment influx of Rs 444 crore, reinforcing its status as the investment hotspot, followed by Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Bareilly, and Varanasi.

The projects are poised to bolster local employment significantly, enhancing the state's housing and commercial infrastructure along with its economic landscape. UP RERA attributes the sector's growth to transparent systems and diligent project evaluations, expanding real estate activities into smaller cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

