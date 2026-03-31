Unidentified Gunmen Target Plywood Factory in Yamunanagar

In an alarming incident early Tuesday, two unidentified individuals fired shots at the gate of a plywood factory in Yamunanagar's Jathlana area, causing panic among locals.

While no injuries were reported, several bullets struck the factory's gate and penetrated its premises. Officers recovered numerous empty bullet casings from the scene.

Investigations are ongoing, with police scrutinizing CCTV footage to identify the suspects. Notably, sources suggest a possible connection between a former MLA and the factory.

(With inputs from agencies.)