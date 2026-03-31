Unidentified Gunmen Target Plywood Factory in Yamunanagar
Two unknown individuals fired at a plywood factory gate in Yamunanagar's Jathlana area. No injuries occurred, but many bullets struck the gate. Authorities are examining CCTV footage to identify the attackers. A former MLA may have ties to the factory.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Yamunanagar | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:25 IST
- Country:
- India
In an alarming incident early Tuesday, two unidentified individuals fired shots at the gate of a plywood factory in Yamunanagar's Jathlana area, causing panic among locals.
While no injuries were reported, several bullets struck the factory's gate and penetrated its premises. Officers recovered numerous empty bullet casings from the scene.
Investigations are ongoing, with police scrutinizing CCTV footage to identify the suspects. Notably, sources suggest a possible connection between a former MLA and the factory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Yamunanagar
- plywood
- factory
- gunfire
- attack
- security
- CCTV
- former MLA
- investigation
- crime scene
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