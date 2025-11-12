Left Menu

Cyprus Quake: No Damage Reported

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Cyprus on Wednesday with no immediate reports of damage. The tremor, felt as far as Lebanon, underscores the region's seismic activity, though such events rarely result in destruction.

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Cyprus on Wednesday morning, according to early data. The seismic activity, recorded at around 11:32 a.m. local time, prompted concerns but caused no reported damage.

Reports from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre indicated that the quake's tremors were also felt in neighboring Lebanon, highlighting the wide reach of the event.

Cyprus lies in a geologically active zone, where such seismic events occur with some frequency. However, it is unusual for them to result in significant damage, as evidenced by the absence of destruction from this latest quake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

