Leopard's Unlikely Visit: Quick-Thinking Saves the Day at MP Substation

A leopard was successfully captured after wandering into a high-voltage substation operated by Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco), officials stated on Wednesday.

The animal was discovered within the substation's vicinity on Tuesday night, prompting immediate action by alert security guards Krishna Baghela and Suraj Mohaniya, alongside maintenance team member Shriram Abhilash. Their swift notification to the operations teams set in motion an effective response.

Following an evacuation of personnel, test attendant K K Mishra contacted the Forest Department, who quickly arrived and deployed a temporary cage to safely secure the big cat. A commendation has been announced for those involved, highlighting their commendable alertness and teamwork.