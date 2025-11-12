Leopard's Unlikely Visit: Quick-Thinking Saves the Day at MP Substation
A leopard strayed into a 400kV substation managed by MP Transco in Madhya Pradesh. Alert staff, including security guards and forest officials, evacuated the area and safely captured the animal using a temporary cage. Those involved in the operation will be rewarded for their vigilance and collaboration.
- Country:
- India
A leopard was successfully captured after wandering into a high-voltage substation operated by Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco), officials stated on Wednesday.
The animal was discovered within the substation's vicinity on Tuesday night, prompting immediate action by alert security guards Krishna Baghela and Suraj Mohaniya, alongside maintenance team member Shriram Abhilash. Their swift notification to the operations teams set in motion an effective response.
Following an evacuation of personnel, test attendant K K Mishra contacted the Forest Department, who quickly arrived and deployed a temporary cage to safely secure the big cat. A commendation has been announced for those involved, highlighting their commendable alertness and teamwork.