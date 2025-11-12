Left Menu

ASBL Landmark's Innovative Offer: Making Luxury Living Affordable in Kukatpally

ASBL Landmark in Kukatpally is introducing a unique rental offer to make luxury homes more financially accessible. Through a minimal downpayment and monthly reimbursements during the construction phase, the project eases financial burdens while offering a lifestyle enriched with connectivity, cultural amenities, and a vibrant community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:56 IST
ASBL Landmark, a premium residential development in Kukatpally, has unveiled an exclusive rental offer aimed at reducing the financial strain for prospective homebuyers. This initiative makes luxury living more accessible by providing substantial financial relief during the construction phase and ensuring buyers can ease into their investment.

The offer allows buyers to secure a luxurious home with just a 4% downpayment. Between now and March 2027, buyers receive a monthly reimbursement of up to Rs. 1 lakh, significantly lowering EMI burdens. The innovative approach ensures that buyers benefit from their investment even before the property is completed.

Strategically located at Kukatpally Y Junction, ASBL Landmark offers excellent connectivity and proximity to major amenities, enhancing its investment appeal. With ample luxury amenities, including cultural and wellness spaces, the project promises a sophisticated urban lifestyle combined with tranquility, making it a top choice for homebuyers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

