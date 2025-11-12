Left Menu

Noida Enforces Severe Air Quality Measures Under GRAP

Due to worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been initiated, resulting in strict restrictions on construction and vehicle movement in Noida. The move, led by the Commission for Air Quality Management, aims to combat the severe pollution levels recorded in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid deteriorating air quality in the Delhi-NCR region, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has activated Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This has led the Noida Authority to strictly restrict construction activities and vehicular movement within the city.

An official statement revealed that all construction activities in Noida, except crucial ones like metro rail and hospital projects, have been halted. This step aims to address the concerning pollution levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) persistently marked in the 'severe' category.

Alongside construction bans, certain vehicular restrictions are also in place. BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers are prohibited, and all ready-mix concrete plants, stone crushers, and demolition works have been ordered to cease operations. The community and institutions have been urged to adhere to the guidelines to avoid legal repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

