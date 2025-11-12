Left Menu

Perils of the Monsoon: How Rainfall Claims Lives in Mumbai

A study estimates that over eight per cent of annual deaths during Mumbai's monsoon season are due to excess rainfall and flooding. The most affected are slum residents, who bear 80% of the burden. Inadequate infrastructure worsens the impact, while women and children are at significant risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 22:51 IST
New research indicates that excess rainfall and flooding are responsible for more than eight per cent of annual deaths in Mumbai during the monsoon season. Slum residents are disproportionately affected, bearing more than 80% of the impacts, according to a study published in the journal Nature.

The study, conducted by researchers from Princeton University and Mumbai's Green Globe Consulting, highlights that children are at the highest risk, followed by women. They found that inadequate drainage systems exacerbate the risk in urban areas.

The researchers analyzed data from 2006 to 2015, finding that mortality rates rise by 2.2% following days with 150 millimetres of rain. The $1.2 billion annual mortality cost underscores the need for improved infrastructure to mitigate these risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

