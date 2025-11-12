Blaze Erupts at Delhi's Sindhu Apartments: A Close Call
A fire erupted at Sindhu Apartments in central Delhi, which houses several Members of Parliament. Prompt response from Delhi Fire Services ensured no casualties, as eight fire tenders extinguished the blaze quickly. The incident was reported at 8.44 pm and controlled by 9.15 pm.
The incident began when a call was received at the fire department at 8.44 pm, reporting a blaze in the electricity board on the building's ground floor.
Located on the bustling Baba Kharak Singh Road, near Connaught Place, the apartments witnessed swift action. Eight fire tenders were dispatched and the fire was successfully extinguished by 9.15 pm.
