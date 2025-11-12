Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Delhi's Sindhu Apartments: A Close Call

A fire erupted at Sindhu Apartments in central Delhi, which houses several Members of Parliament. Prompt response from Delhi Fire Services ensured no casualties, as eight fire tenders extinguished the blaze quickly. The incident was reported at 8.44 pm and controlled by 9.15 pm.

Updated: 12-11-2025 23:49 IST
A fire broke out on Wednesday evening at Sindhu Apartments, a complex in central Delhi, housing several MPs. The prompt intervention by the Delhi Fire Services ensured there were no casualties.

The incident began when a call was received at the fire department at 8.44 pm, reporting a blaze in the electricity board on the building's ground floor.

Located on the bustling Baba Kharak Singh Road, near Connaught Place, the apartments witnessed swift action. Eight fire tenders were dispatched and the fire was successfully extinguished by 9.15 pm.

