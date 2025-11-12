Blaze Erupts at Delhi's Sindhu Apartments: A Close Call

A fire broke out on Wednesday evening at Sindhu Apartments, a complex in central Delhi, housing several MPs. The prompt intervention by the Delhi Fire Services ensured there were no casualties.

The incident began when a call was received at the fire department at 8.44 pm, reporting a blaze in the electricity board on the building's ground floor.

Located on the bustling Baba Kharak Singh Road, near Connaught Place, the apartments witnessed swift action. Eight fire tenders were dispatched and the fire was successfully extinguished by 9.15 pm.