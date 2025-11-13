Tragedy in Bucheon: Truck Rampage at Outdoor Market
A truck accident at a South Korean market left two dead and 18 injured. The driver, in his 60s, claimed a vehicle malfunction. Authorities investigate the crash, while Bucheon city pledges support for affected merchants and urges safety checks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:15 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
A devastating incident unfolded in Bucheon, South Korea, as a truck tragically collided with pedestrians at a bustling outdoor market. Two lives were lost and 18 others suffered injuries, nine of them serious.
The driver, a man in his 60s, is under investigation. Authorities confirmed he was sober during the crash and claimed the vehicle malfunctioned. Security camera reviews are ongoing to ascertain the details of the crash.
In response, Bucheon's Mayor Cho Yong-eek has pledged to support those affected by offering both psychological aid and help restoring damaged properties. The city is also initiating safety inspections of the market area.
Advertisement