Tragedy in Bucheon: Truck Rampage at Outdoor Market

A devastating incident unfolded in Bucheon, South Korea, as a truck tragically collided with pedestrians at a bustling outdoor market. Two lives were lost and 18 others suffered injuries, nine of them serious.

The driver, a man in his 60s, is under investigation. Authorities confirmed he was sober during the crash and claimed the vehicle malfunctioned. Security camera reviews are ongoing to ascertain the details of the crash.

In response, Bucheon's Mayor Cho Yong-eek has pledged to support those affected by offering both psychological aid and help restoring damaged properties. The city is also initiating safety inspections of the market area.