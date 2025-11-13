Left Menu

Tragedy in Bucheon: Truck Rampage at Outdoor Market

A truck accident at a South Korean market left two dead and 18 injured. The driver, in his 60s, claimed a vehicle malfunction. Authorities investigate the crash, while Bucheon city pledges support for affected merchants and urges safety checks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:15 IST
Tragedy in Bucheon: Truck Rampage at Outdoor Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A devastating incident unfolded in Bucheon, South Korea, as a truck tragically collided with pedestrians at a bustling outdoor market. Two lives were lost and 18 others suffered injuries, nine of them serious.

The driver, a man in his 60s, is under investigation. Authorities confirmed he was sober during the crash and claimed the vehicle malfunctioned. Security camera reviews are ongoing to ascertain the details of the crash.

In response, Bucheon's Mayor Cho Yong-eek has pledged to support those affected by offering both psychological aid and help restoring damaged properties. The city is also initiating safety inspections of the market area.

TRENDING

1
Ashes Warm-Up: England's Prowess Tested in Perth

Ashes Warm-Up: England's Prowess Tested in Perth

 Global
2
NBCUniversal Unveils New Sports Cable Channel NBCSN

NBCUniversal Unveils New Sports Cable Channel NBCSN

 Global
3
India's PVC Resin Dilemma: Navigating Quality Control and Health Risks

India's PVC Resin Dilemma: Navigating Quality Control and Health Risks

 India
4
Patel Engineering's Strategic Growth Amidst Profit Dip

Patel Engineering's Strategic Growth Amidst Profit Dip

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025