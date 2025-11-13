EU Parliament Advances Ambitious Climate Plan Amid Political Challenges
The European Parliament has approved a plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040, with 5% outsourced via carbon credits. Despite falling short of scientific targets, it surpasses commitments by other economies. The plan faces negotiation challenges with varying political support and international geopolitical pressures.
The European Parliament has given its approval to a plan aimed at reducing the EU's greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by the year 2040, including a provision to outsource 5% of that target through carbon credits. This decision marks a critical step towards enacting the plan into EU law.
The resolution, deemed a political compromise, does not fully align with the scientific recommendations for limiting global warming to 1.5 Celsius. However, it is considered more ambitious than the emissions-reduction commitments of several major economies such as China.
Negotiations are set to finalize the plan's implementation details, allowing EU nations to use foreign carbon credits for 5% of the target. This reduces the direct obligation for carbon cuts from European industries to 85% from 1990 levels. Stringent quality criteria for these credits will be established to ensure effectiveness, amid criticisms of their impact.
