EU Parliament Advances Ambitious Climate Plan Amid Political Challenges

The European Parliament has given its approval to a plan aimed at reducing the EU's greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by the year 2040, including a provision to outsource 5% of that target through carbon credits. This decision marks a critical step towards enacting the plan into EU law.

The resolution, deemed a political compromise, does not fully align with the scientific recommendations for limiting global warming to 1.5 Celsius. However, it is considered more ambitious than the emissions-reduction commitments of several major economies such as China.

Negotiations are set to finalize the plan's implementation details, allowing EU nations to use foreign carbon credits for 5% of the target. This reduces the direct obligation for carbon cuts from European industries to 85% from 1990 levels. Stringent quality criteria for these credits will be established to ensure effectiveness, amid criticisms of their impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)