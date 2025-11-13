Mumbai's First Residential Drone Delivery Takes Off

Skye Air, a pioneer in drone logistics, has partnered with Siddha Sejal Group to launch Mumbai's inaugural residential drone delivery service. This strategic collaboration aims to integrate drone-enabled delivery solutions at the Siddha Sky residential complex, transforming urban logistics and setting new sustainability standards.

Set to debut in 2026, the service will allow residents to receive daily essentials and e-commerce packages via drones, dramatically reducing delivery times and enhancing convenience. Drones can travel 1 km in just 60 seconds over a 30 km range and will operate from a Skye-Pod designated area within the complex.

Industry leaders underline the need for such innovations amidst growing urban challenges like traffic congestion and carbon emissions. Ankit Kumar, Founder and CEO of Skye Air, emphasized the transformative potential of drone technology for urban mobility, while Siddha Group's Dhirraj Gada highlighted its alignment with smart and sustainable urban development.