Leopard Attack Tragedy: Farmer Mauled in Uttar Pradesh

In a tragic incident, a 55-year-old farmer, Bhikhan Arya, was killed by a leopard while working in his sugarcane field near a forest area in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district. The attack occurred around 3 pm on Thursday, according to officials.

Divisional Forest Officer Suraj reported that the leopard struck suddenly, leading to the immediate death of Arya. Police and forest department teams arrived shortly after the incident, and the body was sent for a postmortem examination.

Despite reports of leopard movement last year, no recent sightings had been noted. Authorities are advising villagers to exercise caution and avoid solitary trips near forested regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)