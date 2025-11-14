Left Menu

Bhogapuram: Future Hub of Global Aerospace Development

The upcoming Bhogapuram international airport, developed by GMR Group, will host the world's largest MRO unit and aims to create an aerospace ecosystem with global manufacturers. The airport is set to open by June 2026, six months early, and will provide job opportunities for the region's youth.

The new Bhogapuram international airport will not only feature the world's largest Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) unit but is also poised to become an integrated aerospace hub. GMR Group's founder, G M Rao, unveiled these ambitious plans during the 30th CII Partnership Summit.

Set to open by June 2026, six months ahead of its planned schedule, the project will transform 500 acres into a bustling aerospace ecosystem. It promises to attract global aerospace and defense manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and research and development units.

The airport will be pivotal in driving employment and economic growth in the region. It is a Public Private Partnership venture, developed by GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited, designed to initially accommodate six million passengers annually, with scalable capacity.

