Bhogapuram: Future Hub of Global Aerospace Development

The new Bhogapuram international airport will not only feature the world's largest Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) unit but is also poised to become an integrated aerospace hub. GMR Group's founder, G M Rao, unveiled these ambitious plans during the 30th CII Partnership Summit.

Set to open by June 2026, six months ahead of its planned schedule, the project will transform 500 acres into a bustling aerospace ecosystem. It promises to attract global aerospace and defense manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and research and development units.

The airport will be pivotal in driving employment and economic growth in the region. It is a Public Private Partnership venture, developed by GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited, designed to initially accommodate six million passengers annually, with scalable capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)