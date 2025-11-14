Left Menu

Abhee Ventures: Pioneering New Heights in Real Estate Growth

Abhee Ventures, a prominent real estate firm in Bengaluru, has moved to a new corporate office, symbolizing a new growth phase. Driven by the motto that good homes shape better lives, the company has several flagship projects offering remarkable amenities and is poised for future expansion in North and East Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 15:56 IST
  • India

In a strategic move reflective of its ambitious growth trajectory, Abhee Ventures, a leading real estate brand, has opened its new corporate office in HSR Layout, Bengaluru. This milestone marks a new chapter for the company, providing a consolidated base for its expanding team.

Guided by the belief that quality homes significantly impact lives, Abhee Ventures has developed thoughtfully designed projects citywide. Notable developments include Abhee Aaria, near Gunjur Lake, and Abhee Celestial City, off Sarjapur Road. Each offers exceptional amenities and promises long-term value.

With over 10 million square feet of future developments, Abhee Ventures is poised to further transform Bengaluru's real estate landscape. The new office is both a symbol and a catalyst for the company's continued evolution and steadfast commitment to driving change in the industry.

