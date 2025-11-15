Unveiling the Venkatadri Wonder: A New Gecko Species Discovered in Andhra Pradesh

In a fascinating discovery, scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have identified a new species of slender gecko in the Tirumala Hill ranges, Andhra Pradesh. Officially named Hemiphyllodactylus venkatadri sp. nov, the species pays tribute to the sacred Venkatadri Hills.

Published in the journal Herpetozoa, the discovery was made by a collaborative team from ZSI's regional centers and Fakir Mohan University. Molecular analysis underscored the gecko's uniqueness, displaying significant genetic divergence from its nearest relatives in peninsular India.

The gecko was located beneath tree bark in a sandalwood plantation and showcases features distinct from other species. This finding urges further exploration in the Eastern Ghats, an area with untapped biodiversity potential, as emphasized by ZSI Director Dhriti Banerjee.