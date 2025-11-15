Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms Set to Lash Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Heavy rains are anticipated in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next 24 hours, with isolated regions such as Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, and Pudukottai expecting significant downpours, the Regional Meteorological Centre reported on Saturday.

The weather office bulletin also alerted of potential thunderstorms and lightning in some areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. The North East Monsoon, active since October 16, has already delivered 30 cm of rainfall in Tamil Nadu, according to Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian.

Fishermen are cautioned against sea ventures from Saturday to Sunday (November 15-16, 2025) due to squally weather along the Tamil Nadu coast and surrounding marine areas, with wind speeds predicted to reach 35-55 km/h. The Met department traces an upper air circulation from South Sri Lanka to Southwest Bay of Bengal, which could intensify weather conditions.